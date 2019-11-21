‘Christmas Child’ shoeboxes being collected

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Samaritan’s Purse kicked off its annual collection of gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child this week.

A Pulaski store and two Pulaski County churches are serving as drop-off sites this year: Emanuel Bookstore, 653 E. Main St., Pulaski; Pulaski Church of God, 1621 Bob White Blvd., and Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church, 6893 Mills Ave.

Each year, Samaritan’s Purse collects gift-filled shoeboxes prepared by citizens and distributes them to overseas children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The mission is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way and spread the word of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world.

Those who choose to prepare boxes this year can drop them off at either church during National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.

Boxes can be dropped off at Emanuel Bookstore during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Drop-off times at Pulaski Church of God are 10 a.m. to noon through Friday; 4-6 p.m. Saturday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

In Fairlawn, shoeboxes can be dropped off 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, and 9-11 a.m. Monday.

This year’s goal for the Pulaski area is to collect more than 18,106 boxes. Nationally, the goal is to reach 11 million children.

To participate, transform a shoebox into a fun gift box and fill it with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. For many children it will be the first gift they have ever received.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 410-772-7360, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Those interested in learning where their box is distributed can donate $9 per box online and receive a tracking label. Click on the “Follow Your Box” link to sign up.

Participants also can shop for gifts and build a virtual shoebox online by clicking the “Build a shoebox online” link.

More than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes have been delivered to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993. Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief organization headed by Franklin Graham.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2019.

Comments

comments