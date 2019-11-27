Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Chamber award winners announced

Courtesy Photo
Winners of the 2019 Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Awards were represented by (from left) Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, Kendall Paine of Adaire Theatre, Robin Burdette of The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, and Adam Farris of Iron Heart Winery.

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards banquet last week. As a part of that celebration, several local businesses were recognized for their impact on the community.

First up was The Southwest Times Civic Honors Award. In the past, this award has been presented to such names as J.R. Schrader, Dallas Cox, Laura Walters, Anthony Akers, Raymond Ratcliffe, Philip Sadler, Kenneth J. Dobson, Carrol Smith and Joel Hicks.

This year the recipient was Joe Blankenship, founder of the Rock Youth Center and the Dream Center.

The Chamber then recognized Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, as the Business Executive of the Year. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady was recognized by the Chamber with the Business Excellence Award. The Small Business of the Year award was presented to Iron Heart Winery.

“Each of these businesses and the drivers behind them have made great impacts on our community,” a release from the Chamber said.

The event was held at the Volvo Customer Experience Center in Dublin.

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on November 27, 2019.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login