Chamber award winners announced

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce held their annual awards banquet last week. As a part of that celebration, several local businesses were recognized for their impact on the community.

First up was The Southwest Times Civic Honors Award. In the past, this award has been presented to such names as J.R. Schrader, Dallas Cox, Laura Walters, Anthony Akers, Raymond Ratcliffe, Philip Sadler, Kenneth J. Dobson, Carrol Smith and Joel Hicks.

This year the recipient was Joe Blankenship, founder of the Rock Youth Center and the Dream Center.

The Chamber then recognized Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, as the Business Executive of the Year. The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady was recognized by the Chamber with the Business Excellence Award. The Small Business of the Year award was presented to Iron Heart Winery.

“Each of these businesses and the drivers behind them have made great impacts on our community,” a release from the Chamber said.

The event was held at the Volvo Customer Experience Center in Dublin.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2019.

Comments

comments