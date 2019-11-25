Cards of thanks bring more donations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Sometimes the best of intentions go awry. Just ask Dublin Fire Department.

Chief Dean Russell says the department’s attempt to thank those who contributed to a letter drive fundraiser earlier this year apparently has been misinterpreted by some recipients.

After receiving donations in response to the letter drive, Russell said the department thought it would be appropriate to thank those who contributed. They prepared and mailed out postcards to contributors, thanking them for their donation.

No one expected the department to start receiving donations again, but that’s what happened. Russell said some of the postcard recipients apparently thought the postcard was another solicitation for donations.

“Some of the people getting postcards are sending us donations again,” the chief said. “We’ve probably gotten about 15 checks as a result of the cards.”

Russell wants to make the public aware the postcards were not intended to solicit additional funds from the community.

While all contributions are appreciated, Russell is hoping no one else misunderstands the purpose of the cards and sends in another donation.

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2019.

Comments

comments