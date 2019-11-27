Calfee School board seeks name change

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The board of Calfee Training School wants to rename Magnox Drive in Pulaski to Harmon-Corbin Drive in recognition of past African-American citizens’ contributions to the county and the nation’s Civil Rights movement.

While Pulaski Town Council is in favor of the proposal, unclear language in town code regarding the process for renaming streets has the issue on hold.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said the street, which runs in front of the former Calfee School, was renamed from West Main Street to Magnox Drive in the early 1990s to commemorate former manufacturer’s reinvestment in the community.

