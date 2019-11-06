Byrd elected to head national organization

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Regional Commission, was elected president of National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) at the group’s annual business meeting in Reno, Nevada.

As president, Bryd works with the association’s board of directors to oversee NADO’s budget, operations and development of policy on issues that impact regional development organizations. Development organizations work within regions such as the New River Valley to diversify economies, create jobs, help meet business needs, and provide vital services within communities.

