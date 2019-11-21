Businesses searched after bomb threat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — Two Christiansburg businesses were searched with K-9 units Tuesday morning after one of the businesses received a bomb threat.

Christiansburg Police Department responded just after 9 a.m. to Carilion Clinic Family Medicine and VelocityCare to search the businesses after the clinic received a suspicious phone call bomb threat.

The clinic voluntarily evacuated its building at 205 Roanoke St. Then two K-9 units searched the clinic building and parking lot, and two officers completed a building walk-through. No evidence of a bomb was found, so the business reopened at 10 a.m.

Since VelocityCare’s telephone number is only one digit different from the clinic’s number, that business also was searched and cleared. It is located at 434 Peppers Ferry Road NW.

Christiansburg police were assisted by Christiansburg fire and rescue, Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police Department’s K-9 unit.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2019.

Comments

comments