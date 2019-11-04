Boyfriend gets suspended sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The boyfriend of a woman facing 15 years in prison on three counts of child abuse and neglect received the same sentence Wednesday; however, his time is all suspended.

Donald L. Broome Jr. entered into a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to three felony counts of child abuse and neglect, receiving the maximum sentence of five years on each count. The prison sentence was suspended and Broome was placed on five years of supervised probation.

A condition of probation is that Broome have no contact with two surviving children. In November 2018, one child was found deceased in the Abbey Court Mobile Home Park residence he shared with the childrens’ mother, Jennifer Lynn Bise.

Broome was not the biological father of any of the children.

Authorities say abuse and neglect were not factors in the child’s death, but charges were filed based on conditions police found at the home when the death occurred.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 4, 2019.

Comments

comments