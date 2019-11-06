Baggers needed for fundraising event

United Way is seeking local celebrities and non-celebrities to donate an hour of their time Nov. 26 to bag groceries for a good cause.

United Way of Southwest Virginia, which serves Pulaski County, is holding its annual Celebrity Bagging fundraiser Nov. 26 at 12 Food City grocery stores throughout the region, including the store in Pulaski. Tips collected by the grocery baggers go to Backpacks Unite, a program that provides nutritious weekend meals to students throughout the region at-risk of going hungry.

Participants are urged to form teams of four to seven members to bag groceries together during a one-hour period between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Multiple time slots remain available at the Pulaski store, so gather your co-workers, family and church members, friends, golfing buddies, etc. and sign up at volunteer@unitedwayswva.org. Registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 6, so don’t delay.

To see available time slots, visit http://unitedwayswva.org/celebritybagging/.

