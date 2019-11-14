Auto theft suspect shot in Wythe County

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — An alleged Saturday afternoon auto theft led to the suspect being shot and a Wythe County deputy being injured.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Rural Retreat just before 2 p.m. Saturday in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle. A deputy located the vehicle and suspect, William Cody Grimes, in the 500 block of Chinquapin Avenue, where the vehicle had collided with a tree.

According to a press release from Sheriff Keith Dunagan, Grimes, 29, of 204 Nelms Ave., Rural Retreat, assaulted the deputy and then became involved in a struggle over the deputy’s handgun. Grimes allegedly took possession of the gun and started firing shots at the deputy.

