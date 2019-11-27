APCo staff visit, read to local students

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Employees of Appalachian Power Co. recently took time out of their schedules to visit four Pulaski County elementary schools to read a book to students in support of Read to Me Day.

Franklin Cregger, Jackie Lawson, Jeff Worrell and David Bennett visited Critzer, Pulaski, Riverlawn and Snowville schools, respectively. They were among more than 300 employees who visited about 420 schools and more than 20,000 students in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the nation’s first moon landing, the employees read “The Boy Who Touched the Stars,” by José Hernández. Each book was then donated to the schools’ libraries.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2019.

