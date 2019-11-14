Additional ‘shots fired’ calls probed

RADFORD — A little over a week after investigating a report of shots fired near the university, Radford police received three more reports of shots fired across the city this past weekend.

City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said officers are investigating three separate incidents that occurred at locations throughout the city between 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The shots were reported in the 400-block of Sanford Street, 1,000-block of Carson Street and 900-block of New River Drive.

Wilder said police are unsure whether the incidents are related. She noted one injury was reported as a result of the incidents, but the injury was not a gunshot wound.

On Oct. 30, Radford authorities responded to the 500-block of Fairfax Street, near Radford University, in reference to a male pedestrian approaching and firing several shots at a red four-door Ford Fusion.

In that case, Wilder said, the male fled on foot and the vehicle sped away, striking a parked car in the process.

Anyone having information on these incidents is asked to call Radford City Police Department at 731-3624.

