$65,000 awarded to groups serving county

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Community Foundation of the New River Valley Wednesday awarded nearly $65,000 in grants to more than a dozen organizations serving Pulaski County.

The grants are part of $143,037 CFNRV distributed to 45 projects throughout the NRV during its 2019 Grantee Luncheon held this year at Draper Mercantile in Draper.

CFNRV is a nonprofit organization with the mission of investing in the community now and in the future by “encouraging charitable giving, supporting innovative programs and nurturing collaboration.” The foundation administers grant and endowment funds contributed by individuals, families and other organizations.

Agencies serving Pulaski County in whole or in part that received funding were:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2019.

Comments

comments