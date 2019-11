11 indicted for crimes against children

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Eleven of the 141 people indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury Oct. 15 face charges involving crimes against children, according to court records.

Charges ranging from contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse and neglect to child pornography and sex offenses against children were among the more than 300 indictments returned by the grand jury.

Indicted on charges involving minors was:

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 4, 2019.

Comments

comments