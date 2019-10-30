William George ‘Pops’ Hackney

William George ‘Pops’ Hackney, 77, of Dublin, Va., formerly of Grundy, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born Sept. 6, 1942, in Harman, Va., he was the son of Willie and Nola Gladys Ramey Hackney.

George enjoyed fishing, talking to people, loved the outdoors and was host of Cedar Cove Campground at Dublin, Va., for many years. He was of the Baptist faith, a loving father, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Magdalene Bartley, Betty Clevinger; brothers, Jack, Herman and Eugene Hackney, and grandson, Matthew Rife.

Survivors include his ex-wife, Edna Fields Hackney of Dublin, Va.; daughters, Cheri Dillard of Partlow, Va., Terri Payne of Dublin, Va., Tina King of Gordensville, Va.; son, William Hackney and wife Denita of Racoon, Ky.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, abd several nieces, nephews and friends.

George is the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Funeral service for William George “Pops” Hackney will were held at Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, Va., Monday, Oct. 28, at noon, with Pastor Ronnie Wilson officiating. Burial follows in Mountain Valley Memorial Park of Big Rock, Va. Active pallbearers were his grandsons and friends.

The family received friends at Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, Va., Sunday, Oct. 27, after 6 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.shortridgeramey.com.

The family of William George “Pops” Hackney entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, Va.

