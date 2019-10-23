Water donated to Dublin firehouse

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This week the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department welcomed the arrival of 7,056 cans of drinking water from maybe the most famous brewer of beer in the country.

That brewer, Anheuser-Busch, has a longstanding program for providing drinking water for disaster relief efforts and have donated water at drop sites across the country. These particular cans of water were meant to hydrate firefighters in Pulaski County during the upcoming Fall fire season.

The 294 cases of water were delivered by Derek White and Adam Montgomery of Virginia Eagle, a wholesale distributer for Anheuser-Busch.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 23, 2019.

Comments

comments