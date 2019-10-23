Veterans families invited to submit photos

By WILLIAM PAINE

“Veteran’s Trees” will again be featured at the Pulaski County Old Stone Courthouse this holiday season and county officials are inviting anyone who has not yet submitted a photograph of a local Veteran to do so.

The Veteran’s Trees feature photographs of individuals who served or are serving in the armed forces and who lived for a period of time in Pulaski County.

To date, approximately 300 photographs of county Veterans have been donated by family members. To submit a photo of a Veteran, county officials ask that the photo be no larger than 3 X 4 inches and is no heavier than one quarter pound. Also, it’s preferable that the Veteran in the photo is in uniform.

