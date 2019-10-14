Use caution with phone, mail solicitations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Whether you receive a solicitation by telephone or mail, Better Business Bureau urges the use of caution and research before making donations to unfamiliar organizations.

The Southwest Times received a telephone call Thursday morning from a person claiming to be soliciting funds on behalf of National Police Fund. The caller would not provide a name.

BBB issued a caution for an organization called National Police Support Fund in 2017 due to a lack of transparency as to who is behind the organization and how the funds will be used.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said he is unfamiliar with the organization or whether it is legitimate. However, “we do not receive any support from it, so any money contributed would not benefit law enforcement in our community one way or the other.”

