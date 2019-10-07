Three-vehicle crash

One person was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital Thursday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Newbern Road and Newbern Heights Drive. The investigation is continuing, but Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports a dump truck southbound on Newbern Road crossed the centerline and struck a Nissan SUV. The dump truck driver was treated at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for minor injuries. No identities have been released by authorities, but The Southwest Times was able to determine the person airlifted was in critical condition as of press time late Friday afternoon.

