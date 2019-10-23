By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Three men are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on arson charges stemming from separate fires in Pulaski County this year.
A Pulaski County grand jury Oct. 15 indicted 39-year-old Bradley Clayton Kellum of Fairlawn for arson and vandalism in connection with a fire at his apartment May 12. Kellum was arrested at the time of the fire and has been in custody since.
Two other men also are being held on charges related to fires in Pulaski and Dublin during September and October.
