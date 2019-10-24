Thousands expected for RU homecoming

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — If you have plans in Radford this weekend, allow for extra travel time because thousands of Highlander alumni are expected to attend homecoming activities.

RU President Brian O. Hemphill kicks off events with his State of the University Address at 10:30 a.m. in Bondurant Auditorium. He will highlight recent accomplishments of students, faculty, staff, alumni and other university supporters and outline future plans for the campus and Radford community.

Activities continue Saturday with a noon “Women of Radford” luncheon, for which registration has already closed. The largest event of the weekend, Alumni Village, runs 2-6 p.m. on Moffett Lawn. This free event features alumni t-shirts, the men’s alumni lacrosse game, Greek chariot races and a Parade of Tents highlighting university departments and student groups.

The Deloreans entertains the Alumni Village crowd at 3:30 p.m. with rock sounds from the 50s to present. The Alumni Village VIP Tent offers a premier view of the band, in addition to samples of craft brews and culinary pleasures. However, online registration has closed and fees and age limits apply.

Finally, the day’s events come to a close with the Golden Dinner 6-8 p.m. in which previous Golden Reunion classes have dinner with Hemphill and wife, Marisela Rosas Hemphill. The newest class also is inducted into the Golden Reunion Society during the dinner, for which online registration also has closed.

