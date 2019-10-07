Third generation pastor leading old church

By New Dublin Presbyterian Church

Special to the SWT

Rev. Sara Jane Nixon is the brand-new pastor of New Dublin Presbyterian Church, but she is not new to the Presbyterian ministry. The 25-year-old June graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary sat down recently with her 81-year-old grandfather, Dr. John Bush, to talk about the three generations of their family called to the ministry.

Sara Jane could not even use the title reverend when she and her “Grandpa” were interviewed. It was on the eve of her ordination at the church that is celebrating its 250th anniversary.

The next day she was ordained by the Presbytery of the Peaks during a worship service in New Dublin Church. She was then installed as pastor of the church. Church officials, friends and family from across the country attended and worshiped with the local congregation.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 7, 2019.

Comments

comments