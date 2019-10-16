The job gets tougher: Cougars vs. Blacksburg

By DAVID GRAVELY

Last year the Pulaski County Cougars finished the season with a record of 8-4. Two of those four losses came at the hands of their opponent this week, the Blacksburg Bruins.

“It’s going to be a tough one,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said. “They have size, speed and athleticism all over the field. They can run and throw the ball equally well. At the start of the season everyone knew that the last three weeks were going to be our toughest. That hasn’t changed.”

The Cougars lead the series with the Bruins 11-9. The Bruins have won the last four games, including the two last season. The week eight matchup saw the Cougars fall by a final score of 14-21. After Pulaski County defeated GW Danville in the opening round of the playoffs, the Cougars headed to Blacksburg for a rematch. They lost that game 21-28 despite an incredible comeback effort.

The Bruins are led by Head Coach Eddie Sloss, who is in his second season. Blacksburg comes into the matchup with Pulaski County with a record of five wins and two losses. They started the season with a 24-0 win over Giles on the road. Week two brought them back to Blacksburg, where they hosted a strong Lord Botetourt squad, falling 23-7. Week three was a 38-18 win over Amherst County. Week four was a 49-14 win over Staunton River.

The final game of September for the Bruins was a 35-21 loss to the Salem Spartans. A road trip to Roanoke earned them a 21-20 victory over Patrick Henry. Last week the Bruins dismantled Cave Spring 55-3.

“They’re a very good football team,” Coach James said. “Offensively they can move the ball on the ground and through the air equally well. They have several of the guys last season back and they are a year stronger, faster and better. Defensively they are just as good. They fly around on the field and get to the ball. If we want to be successful against them, we are going to have to play very good football. We cannot afford to make mistakes, commit penalties or turn the ball over. We just can’t leave any points off the board. Their offense is fast-paced and scores a lot of points. Our guys are going to have to step up.”

Last week against the Cave Spring Knights, Blacksburg senior quarterback Luke Goforth completed seven of seven pass attempts for 175 yards, four of those going for touchdowns. He also ran six times for 55 yards and helped his own cause out by intercepting a Knights pass and returning it 35 yards for a touchdown from his defensive back spot.

Three of those passes were to senior Karim Mohamed, two going for touchdowns of 15 and 73 yards. Senior H-back Brian Mitchell had touchdown runs of four and 73 yards and finished the game with five carries for 89 yards. He also caught two passes for 52 yards, one of those a 38-yard touchdown catch from Goforth. Sophomore running back Parker Epperley ran seven times for 44 yards and completed one of five pass attempts for eight yards with an interception.

The front line of the Bruins has good size with three seniors, a junior and a sophomore likely manning the starting positions.

The defensive front is also an imposing group. Senior Blaise Butler (6’1”, 181) and sophomore Malcom Collins (5’10”, 164) are the likely ends. The corners will be seniors Goforth (5’10”, 160) and Josh Gholston (6’2”, 167). Epperley will be the inside linebacker. Senior Nathan Mathena (6’, 160) and junior Julius Mason (6’1”, 185) will be the outside backers. Mitchell (5’9”, 175) will be the safety.

All together there are at least seven Bruins who go both ways.

The biggest question this week, again, for the Cougars is who will be available and healthy. Last week several key starters were out due to injuries sustained in the game with Hidden Valley or earlier action. That situation may or may not be better this week.

“We want them back, but we aren’t going to take a chance on a player getting hurt worse by coming back too soon,” Coach James said. “Jackie Snell, Adam Viet and the rest of our athletic training staff do a great job working with Dr. Simpson to keep our guys as healthy as possible, but sometimes that means we get bad news. We’ll know more as the week moves along, but like last week some of these will be game time decisions.”

The offensive line will have Levi Young at center with Jacob Turman and Markus Wright at the guards. Cooper Dunnigan and Clay Phillips will be the tackles.

“We have to get more consistency from our line,” James said. “Overall they don’t grade out bad, but we have to be more consistent. If we can’t get that, we may look at moving some things around.”

The tight end could be either Caleb Perfater, Will Bishop or Zeke Surber. The wide receivers will be a combination of Logan Burchett, Layne Suthers, Chase Dotson and John Lyman. Lyman was the leading receiver last week with four catches for 56 yards. Suthers added two for 16 yards and Dotson had two for 11.

The running back situation remains in doubt. Senior Gage Mannon is still a question mark due to an Achilles injury. Keyontae Kennedy ran 14 times last week for 31 yards. Senior Chris Shay ran 16 times for 75 yards.

AJ McCloud had a better week at quarterback against Christiansburg. He completed 8 of 14 pass attempts with one interception for 87 yards and ran 10 times for 43 more. He also intercepted a pass while playing defense.

The defense will again be a question for Pulaski County this week. With Mannon still in question Shay will be called on to pull double duty as the safety. Senior Luke Russell was able to play last week despite an injury. His availability this week is likely. Caleb Perfater will most likely be back on the field. Corvin Carter is still questionable. Landon McDaniel is out for the season after his ankle injury at William Byrd.

“Friday night we had another player leave the field house with a boot on his foot,” Coach James said. “While I’m sure he’s going to want to be out there, we’ll leave that up to the trainers. Our guys need that bye week to get some rest and heal up a little.

Tristan Bowden and Tyler Brookman will be the likely defensive front for the Cougars. Dunnigan, Phillips, Bishop and Surber will also likely see time in that rotation.

The linebackers will include any combination of Luke Russell, Austin Gallimore, Bishop, Drew Dalton and Micah Minnick. The ends should be Rollins and Ethan Gallimore along with Grayson Deu at times.

The secondary will feature Suthers, Burchett, Dotson, Lyman and Kennedy at the corners and Shay at safety, unless Mannon is available. Broc Simpson will continue to handle the kicking and punting duties for Pulaski County.

Game time Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Blacksburg High School.

