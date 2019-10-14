The Dancing Violinist Melanie Robinson

“I love music because it entertains and moves people, particularly vocal music,” said Melanie Robinson.

Music has always played a big role in Melanie’s life. Her laughter even has a melodic ring to it.

The first time I met her was at a Fine Arts Center Listening Room performance featuring singer songwriter Nate Montgomery. The first thing she asked me was “What’s your favorite type of music?”

I couldn’t give her a good answer but when I put the same question to her she immediately said, “Classical.”

“It’s wonderful and I love it,” declared Robinson. “I can sit down and put on a tune by Bach and just, you know, write stuff and pay bills and think. It clears up my mind. And when I’ve had enough of it after a while, I want to play Earth Wind and Fire. But then I like down and dirty Blues, too.”

Though she names Classical music as her favorite, Melanie’s taste in tunes is clearly eclectic.

In addition to her fondness for classical, blues and pop, she also expressed a love of Bluegrass music and just lately, she’s been listening to a lot of Argentinian Tango music.

Her talents are intriguing. I know of no other person who habitually listens to Argentinian Tango music, let alone knows how to dance the Argentinian Tango.

Melanie Robinson knows the Argentinian Tango, as well as the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Waltz, Swing, Mambo and Mambo Samba and likely a dozen other dances.

“I do ballroom dance,” said Melanie. “That’s my hobby. There’s a great ballroom dance group in this area.”

It’s not like she has a choice.

“Music makes me get up and move,” she declared.

Melanie Robinson was born into a musical family. Her mother Jett Pearce, “lived and breathed music.” Her dad, Olin Pearce was talented on the trombone. The two fell for each other playing in the Fireman’s Band.

“I don’t know why you’d need a band to put out a fire but it was quite a wonderful thing for a number of years in Pulaski,” said Melanie.

Melanie’s mother started her playing the violin at age seven and by the time she was attending Pulaski High School, Jett Pearson made sure her daughter was well rehearsed.

“I couldn’t talk to any of my friends in high school on the phone until I practiced the violin for 45 minutes every single day,” said Melanie. “While they were going out and having dates and going to football games and doing all kinds of fun stuff, I was at home practicing the violin.”

She didn’t spend all her time at home, though.

“When I was in high school, I went to several different musical endeavors,” Melanie recounted. “I played in the Roanoke Youth Symphony. Every Saturday, my dear mother would get up and drag me and another friend all the way down to Roanoke and we’d go there for a two-hour rehearsal, and I was scared to death of the conductor. He was just a holy terror but that’s because I played so badly.”

It was practice with a purpose, which was performance.

“She made sure that I played everywhere possible,” said Melanie. “I played in lots of churches and she had an orchestral group herself that I played in …she was an odd bird.”

After graduating from PHS, Melanie attended Radford College and majored in violin. According to Melanie, her college education was filled with fine teachers but one former military man changed the course of her studies.

“He was very technical and he just taught me right out of liking the violin,” she recounted.

She dropped violin and began taking dance classes. Radford drew dance instructors from major metropolitan areas and Melanie had attended several dance camps in her high school years.

Melanie was actually teaching others how to dance at the tender age of 15 and continued to do so after graduating from college for many years. In the 90s she moved her dance lessons to the Annex Building on 4th Street. There, she taught a variety of styles of dance. Her tap dancing lessons sparked an interest in clogging and inspired her to form the Casimir Cloggers that performed throughout the area for a number of years.

She sold her dance business in 2015 and after retiring, Melanie concentrated on another one of her passions: gardening. The backyard of her house on Northwood Drive attests to her love of landscaping, a passion she passed to her son Paul, who currently works at Virginia Tech’s Hahn Horticulture Garden.

Not surprisingly, Paul, who Melanie claims as her best buddy, is also a music lover.

“He introduces me to all kinds of new music,” said Melody.

Paul, like Melanie, is quite fond of his hometown … just as it is.

“I was talking to Paul about the idea of Pulaski growing a lot and he said, ‘I don’t want Pulaski to get much bigger. It’s big enough. I can get to Food Lion in two minutes. I know everybody here and it’s safe!”

As is common with most parents, some of Melanie’s favorite memories involve her child.

“One of the best days of my life was when my son and I went to the Dublin stockyards with his little red truck and we loaded it full of dried cow manure and took it back to where I was living,” Melanie recounted. “I had a large acreage at that time and we distributed that cow manure. It took us all day long and at the end of the day, we both tripped and fell down in the middle of it and we lay there and looked up at the sky in the midst of all that cow manure and just laughed our heads off … to me that was a great day.”

Melanie Robinson no longer teaches dance but she’s not really retired.

“I really discovered that I really missed teaching kids,” she said.

Just as she done with dance, Melanie imparted her musical knowledge to others young and old.

“I love teaching violin … I absolutely love it,” said Melanie. “Violin has no frets and uses a bow and believe it or not, the harder part is using the bow. I always tell students that my job as a teacher is to show you how to practice. Because that’s what makes a good violinist is the practice and lots of it.”

She has taught violin to children in various places including Snowville Elementary School and a music Academy in Christiansburg in a course called Kinder Music.

“With children, sometimes you even have to make a game out of some of the lessons, so that they will enjoy what they’re playing,” said Melanie. “Because if you don’t enjoy what you’re playing, you don’t want to play it. Just keep that in mind.”

These days Melanie Robinson still gives violin lessons from her house to both children and adults for those who can read music and those who can’t … and to those who want to learn to read music.

She also performs as a violinist at various locations around the area including Draper Mercantile and the Hahn Horticulture Gardens.

Though she’s been married before, Melanie seems content living in her well-appointed home with her cat.

“I’m single now and I absolutely love it,” Melanie said smiling. “I get to go where I want and do what I want and it’s nice, because I can practice for four or five hours and nobody complains.”

Melanie doesn’t complain either and is unabashedly found of Pulaski.

“I like the convenience of it,” she related. “I like the friendliness. I like knowing who lives on a certain street that I drive up and down. You know, I can name every person that lives there.”

So far, so good.

“I’m happy” she said. “You know I’m in my rocking chair years and I’m not in my rocking chair. I have a very good spiritual life and a wonderful family, work and social life, so you can’t ask for anything more than that … and I have a cat.”

