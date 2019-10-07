Tangtong gets 15 years for child porn

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ROANOKE — After serving 15 years in federal prison a 20-year-old Dublin man will be under lifetime supervision for collecting what officials described as “very violent and sadistic” child pornography, and trading images he created of local underage females.

A federal investigation confirmed Ethen “Tangtong was seeking the most violent types of child pornography, specifically ‘girls under the age of 12 being raped and held down,’” states a federal sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Tangtong was sentenced in federal court Thursday during a hearing in which local female victims were allowed to present impact statements. According to court records, some of Tangtong’s known victims were former Pulaski County High School students and a former elementary school student.

The unknown victims are the toddlers and pre-pubescent children depicted in the more than 2,100 still images and approximately 200 videos in his pornography collection.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 7, 2019.

Comments

comments