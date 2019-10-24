Stephen Edward Mitchell

Stephen Edward Mitchell, 84, of Pulaski, Va., departed his earthly life Oct. 20, 2019, to live forever in Heaven.

He was born Dec. 9, 1934, and was preceded by his parents, Cletus “Jack” Mitchell and “Mabel” Agnes Welch Mitchell, and a sister, Arbutus Damron Gray. Steve retired from Virginia Department of Transportation after 37 years of service.

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, Beatrice L. Mitchell, with whom he was married for 61 years; son, Terry and wife Terri; daughters, Jo-Ann Akers and Gayle Mitchell; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Stephen, Matt, Gary, Kellen, Darby, Noah, Teagan, Matthew and Ayanna, and many other relatives and friends, including several special nieces and nephews.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, with the funeral service to follow at 7 in Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service follows Thursday morning at 11 in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family extends special thanks to Kathi, Meredith and Nick from Kindred Nursing in Christiansburg. Also, a special thanks to the nurses and staff at New Century Hospice in Wytheville, VA. Flowers are appreciated but donations can be made to the Humane Society in Steve’s memory. Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

