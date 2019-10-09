Stabbing death brings 20-year sentence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A North Carolina woman will spend almost as much time in prison as she has on earth after pleading guilty Monday to fatally stabbing her apartment mate to death in January.

Former Radford University student Luisa I. Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton, N.C. entered into a plea agreement in Radford City Circuit Court Monday to one count of second-degree murder. She fatally stabbed fellow RU student Alexa Cannon, 20, of Roanoke, in the apartment they shared Jan. 24.

According to city Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, Cutting received an active sentence of 20 years in prison.

