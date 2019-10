Special Called Board Meeting

There will be a Special Called Board Meeting Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 4:30 p.m. at the School Board Office to discuss the addition of a baseball/softball practice facility at Pulaski County High School and the Engineering Services for the CTE Center. If you have questions regarding this meeting, please call Brenda Crawford at 540-994-2519.

Written by: Editor on October 17, 2019.

