Sex offender accused of violating probation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A 76-year-old man convicted in 1987 of five sex offenses involving a Pulaski County girl now stands charged with violating probation.

David Lee Roope of Christiansburg is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail for allegedly violating conditions of probation Sept. 6. What actions led to the charges are not specified.

According to The Southwest Times archives, Roope was 44 years old when he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and one count of statutory rape for what was described as “abuse of a young girl.” The abuse included sexual intercourse with the girl when she was 10 years old, a 1987 Times article states.

The offenses occurred between 1983 and 1986.

Under Roope’s plea agreement, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison for each rape offense and 10 years for statutory rape. The sentences were run concurrently, for a total of 55 years. Roope had to serve 35 years and the rest was suspended.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2019.

Comments

comments