School board will hear comments on five-year plan

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County School board will hear public commentary regarding the 2020-2025 Pulaski County Schools Division Wide Comprehensive Plan at a public hearing scheduled for 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

This public hearing will take place in the Board Room at the School Board Office at 202 N. Washington Avenue in Pulaski.

This comprehensive plan will be posted on the Pulaski County Public Schools website under Board Docs heading as of this coming Friday, Oct. 4.

The five-year comprehensive plan will deal several topics, including changes in curriculum, facility improvements and potentially changes in school discipline policies.

The goals that the school board cites will be matched with timeframes that are intended to keep progress moving forward on various school related issues.

Questions about this plan can be directed to Brenda Crawford, Executive Administrative Assistant to the School Superintendent at (540) 994-2519.

