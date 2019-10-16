School Board tours new middle school

By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday, Oct. 14, Pulaski County Public Schools Director of Operations Jess Shull gave the members of the county school board a tour of the new middle school.

To start the tour, Shull led board members through what will become the front entranceway. This will be one of the last areas in the building to get concrete slab flooring.

The administrative offices will be located to the immediate right after one enters the school. The school’s principal will have a corner office there with a window that looks out to the front parking lot. A nurses’ station will also be located in a corner of the administration offices.

The entranceway leads to a large commons area, which will serve as the school’s lunchroom. The school auditorium is adjacent to the commons area, which is essentially located at the center of the school.

