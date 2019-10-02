Radford man accused of kidnapping

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Radford man is being held without bond on three felonies after he allegedly abducted someone Friday.

Steven Scott Potter, 27, was arrested by Radford City Police Department around 2 a.m. Saturday on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, threatening to bomb or damage a building, and assault and battery, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records. All charges except the assault are felonies.

Radford City spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said the alleged victim reported the incident leading to the charges while filing a request for a protective order around 8:23 p.m. Friday. An investigation into the incident is continuing, but no further information is being released.

Potter and the victim knew one another, according to Wilder.

