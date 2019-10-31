Pulaski, NRV under severe weather alerts

Pulaski County and the surrounding areas have been placed under three separate severe weather alerts.

A wind advisory remains in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, through noon Friday, Nov. 1. Expect West winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Impacts of these winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and cause power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The areas under this advisory include Surry, Stokes, Wilkes, Yadkin, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Stuart, Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, Martinsville, Danville, Lynchburg, Bluefield and Flat Top.

A tornado watch has also been issued for the counties of Bland, Giles, Russell, Tazewell, Wythe, Buchanan, Grayson, Scott, Washington, Dickenson, Pulaski, Smyth and Wise, along with the cities of Bristol, Galax and Norton.

The tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31. A tornado watch does not mean a tornado has been spotted or is imminent. It means the conditions for a tornado are present. If an actual tornado is spotted, a tornado warning will be issued advising people to take shelter and other instructions.

Finally, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the counties of Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Craig, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier.

Day one of this outlook is for today and tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon may produce damaging winds, localized flooding and possible isolated tornadoes.

Day two through seven, Friday through Wednesday, include a wind advisory for the same area.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement reminding citizens to keep an eye on the situation and use caution. They also remind everyone to take special care with pets and to check on the elderly. Stay away from any downed power lines, don’t drive over standing water, secure any loose outdoor items to help prevent damage from flying debris and report any power losses to Appalachian Power.

Halloween activities are strongly encouraged to take place Friday, Nov. 1. Some indoor activities that were already planned will go on as planned. Many of the outdoor activities have been postponed as a precaution. See the individual event pages or websites for more information.

Written by: Editor on October 31, 2019.

Comments

comments