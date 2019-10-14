Pulaski man facing child porn charges

A 27-year-old Pulaski man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to New River Valley Regional Jail records.

Aaron Lee Dodd, 27, was being held without bond Wednesday on one count of first offense possession of child porn and eight charges of possession of child porn as a subsequent offense. All nine charges are felonies.

Each charge has a Sept. 25 offense date.

Further details of the case were not available.

