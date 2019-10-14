Prosecutor: children lived in ‘filth’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin woman faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced early next year on three felony counts of child abuse and neglect.

Jennifer Lyn Bise, who just turned 26 years old, entered into an agreement Wednesday whereby she pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse and neglect in exchange for three other identical charges being dismissed.

The charges are the result of conditions deputies found at Bise’s residence when her eight-year-old daughter was found deceased there in November 2018. Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell has said the charges have nothing to do with the child’s death, for which no charges were filed.

There was no mention of the death during Wednesday’s hearing.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith, social services removed Bise’s 8-, 10-, and 13-year-old children from her Abbey Court Mobile Home Park residence in early 2018 due to “filthy” and “cluttered” living conditions. When the home was brought back into suitable living conditions, the children were returned.

