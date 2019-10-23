PACC Rescue changes address

Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC) has officially changed locations. Since being formed by Missy Viars and Brandi Sowers at the beginning of 2018, PACC volunteers have based their rescue operation out of the Pulaski County Animal Shelter in Dublin.

After spending several months working alongside Pulaski County’s Animal Control and the Pulaski County Humane society, Viars and Sowers decided to establish a separate space to house homeless animals.

“My husband and I bought the old lawnmower/marina shop at the foot of Draper Mountain,” said Missy Viars. “It’s very, very large and already set up with an office, shelving units and separate areas to store dog food.”

Their new location is 3430 Lee Highway just before the road rises to ascend the mountain. But why move?

