‘Operation Trap Door’ stings area meth network

By DAVID GRAVELY, editor@southwesttimes.com

Two regional drug task forces and multiple city, town and county agencies appeared together Wednesday to announce the results of a nearly two-year long investigation that has resulted in a massive illegal drug seizure and multiple arrests.

“Operation Trap Door” began during a routine narcotics investigation in Carroll County in 2017. The Twin County Drug Task Force, which was the initiating agency, quickly enlisted the aid of neighboring counties and agencies as the investigation led them to Grayson, Wythe and Pulaski counties. The involvement of those locations brought the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force on boards.

State and local investigators’ pursuit of this complex drug network led them to numerous other locations across Virginia, into other states and eventually into Mexico.

During the course of the investigation there were continuous seizures of meth, cocaine, illegal prescription drugs, fentanyl and illegal firearms.

Altogether, the investigation has currently resulted in nine arrests on more than 30 charges and kept more than $2.1 million in meth and cocaine from reaching the counties of Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Pulaski and Wythe, as well as neighboring jurisdictions.

Search warrants were issued and executed Sept. 26, 2019, at two residences in the 100 block of Pine Mountain Road in the Floyd County area. The search warrants yielded a total record seizure of 30.65 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. More than six pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $307,000, and more than $141,000 worth of fentanyl pills were also seized from the residence. Investigators also seized 21 illegal firearms.

Jorge Humberto Martinez-Estrada, 31, and Alvaro Tejeda-Galvan, 47, both of Floyd County, were arrested and both charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm While not being a U.S. Citizen.

Both are currently being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

“The team work, dedication and extraordinary work put forth by the men and women assigned to these task forces and within the Commonwealth Attorneys’ offices are to be commended,” said Captain Joe Daniels, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Wytheville Field Office. “For two years, they have been relentlessly pursuing this complex drug network and working to dismantle it at every angle. As a result, they have stemmed the flow of significant amounts of illegal and deadly narcotics into communities and jurisdictions across Southwest Virginia.”

The Twin County Drug Task Force is made up of investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, City of Galax Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

The Claytor Lake Drug Task Force includes investigators from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Pulaski Police Department, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

The investigation was also supported by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Applalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, Carroll County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Virginia State Police Tactical Teams, Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Teams and High-Tech Crimes Division. Technical assistance was also provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security.

Written by: Editor on October 16, 2019.

