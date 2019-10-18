Okie Mae Tibbs Martin

Okie Mae Tibbs Martin, age 88 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born May 18, 1931 in Bluefield, VA she was the daughter of the late Lee & Effie Funk Tibbs. Her husband, Fred Martin and several brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon Martin & Matt Sayers, Pulaski; grandson Jeffery (Ashley) Foutz, Jr., Draper; great grandson Maddox Foutz; former Son-in-law Jeffery Foutz, Sr., Pulaski; niece Dorothy Akers and special caregivers Ann Vaught, Margaret Cochran and Becky Gray.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Dale Akers officiating.

Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on October 18, 2019.

Comments

comments