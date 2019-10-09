NRCC offers many one day workshops for Microsoft Office

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Community College is offering several one day workshops on Microsoft Office computer programs in October, November and December.

“Word: Part 2” is designed to teach students to organize content using charts, customize formats using styles and themes, as well as inserting content using Quick Parts. The course will cover templates, building blocks, footnotes, indexes and mail merge. This workshop will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the college’s NRV Mall site in Christiansburg. The workshop will also be held at NRCC in Dublin Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“OneNote” is a note taking and personal information management application for collecting, organizing and sharing digital information. This course is designed to help students develop digital note-taking, note collaboration and note synchronizing skills. It will also teach students to search, add content and interact with other Microsoft programs. The workshop is scheduled Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin.

