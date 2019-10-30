NRCC offering free computer tune up

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College is holding a Cyber Day event on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Cyber Day is an event where anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune up and virus scan. The NRCC Computer Club is hosting the event from 9 a.m. till noon in room 127 at the college’s New River Valley Mall site in Christiansburg.

NRCC information systems professor and club advisor, Dr. David Filer and several of his students will working on the systems at the event. Any Windows or Android device is welcome.

The NRCC Computer Club focuses on the skills of repairing and creating computers for campus and community use.

For more information about Cyber Day, contact Filer at dfiler@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600, ext. 4272.

