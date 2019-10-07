‘Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!’

Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood and Pulaski Fire Department are teaming up again this year with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to Pulaski Fire Chief Robbie Kiser, in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. Chief Kiser said, “On average, seven people died from fire in a home, each day from 2012 to 2016.”

“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds.”

While NFPA and the Pulaski Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Fire Marshal Garwood. “No matter where you are, look for available exits, fire extinguisher and pull stations. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately and then call 911. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

The Pulaski Fire Department and Pulaski Fire Marshal’s Office are hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” including educational programs at the public schools and the 72nd Annual Pulaski Fire Dept. Fire Prevention Parade Oct. 10, 2019. The parade will run the same route as previous years (beginning at the Dawg House and going west) and will start at 7 p.m. Line up begins at 6 p.m.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Pulaski or to request a fire and life safety presentation, please contact the Pulaski Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 994-8664.

October 7, 2019.

