Newbern holding 49th annual festival

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A record number of vendors are expected to take part in this weekend’s 49th annual Newbern Fall Festival.

Newbern Volunteer Fire sponsors the annual event, held between Lyons Road and the community center in historic Newbern. Admission is free.

Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin said those handling vendor registration this year indicate more have signed up than in past years. The festival runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fire department members will be directing parking again. Hamblin said parking costs $2, with all proceeds going to the fire department.

Written by: Editor on October 9, 2019.

