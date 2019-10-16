Newbern Fall Fest features a variety of vendors

By WILLIAM PAINE

Several hundred people crowded onto the Wilderness Road Saturday to partake in the annual Newbern Fall Festival.

As usual, vendors of every type lined both sides of the roadway all the way from the interstate overpass to the Newbern Community Center. Adding to the festive atmosphere, several musical acts played their way through the day including Misty Jackson and Nate Montgomery, who strummed guitars outside of the Wilderness Road Museum, the Marty and Elaine Duo, who played adjacent to the museum, Jim Lloyd and Nate Crewey, who played banjo and guitar as they walked down the road and The Reflections, a four-piece band that played tunes across from the Newbern Community Center.

Those strolling down Wilderness Road for this year’s fall fest had a wide selection of goods to purchase, if they felt so inclined.

