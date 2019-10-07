New volleyball records set

Is the girls’ volleyball team headed for a winning season for the first time in many years? That could well be the case if the effort put forth at last week’s match against Cave Springs are any indication. Both the junior varsity and varsity teams prevailed over many hard fought sets; this could be the year of the big bounce back.

Good teams need good players and very good players break records set by very good players in the past.

Four Cougar volleyball players were recently recognized for breaking team records.

Skylar Burton, a PCHS Junior, set a new block record when she made 6.5 blocks in a single match. A block occurs at the net when the opposing player blocks an attempted spike and sends the ball back to the opponents’ court. Blocks are made by one or more players extending their hands and arms above the net. The decimal refers to the fact that more than one person could have been involved in a particular block.

Matches consist of the best of five sets (games) for varsity and the best of three sets for the JV. The previous record for blocks in a match was four and was made by Jordan White in 2016.

Skylar Burton has also set a season block record with 20.5 blocks made over the course of a dozen matches. The previous record of 18 blocks over the season was set in 2015 by Alexis Phillips.

Burton will most likely break her own record over the coming weeks, as the team has several matches before season’s end.

Haleigh Brown is also a junior at PCHS who plays on the varsity squad. Brown broke the school’s match ace record when she served eight aces in a single match. Similar to tennis, an ace is a serve that lands inside the boundaries of the opposing players court and is untouched by a player of the opposing team. A serve can also be considered an ace if an opposing player makes contact with the serve but shank’s it out of bounds.

The past match ace record was made by Candace Alley when she made seven aces in a 2016 match.

PCHS freshman Paige Huff set a match assist record with 25 assists in a single JV match this season. An assist is awarded to a player who successfully passes the ball to a teammate who attacks the ball and makes a kill shot. A kill shot is generally a spike shot made by one of the front row players that is not returned by the opposing team. A kill shot can also be tipped over the net for a score.

The past JV record was held by Kierra Martin when she made 23 assists in 2016.

Another freshman on the JV team, Keslyn Secrist, set a new match kill record with 12 kill shots. Secrist broke the kill shot record set by Juliana Paine when she made 11 kill shots in a single match in 2018.

