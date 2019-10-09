Nate Montgomery performs at the Listening Room

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley hosted the second show of their Listening Room series Friday evening. Nate Montgomery was the featured guest for this month’s edition, which occurs on the first Friday evening of every month starting at 7 p.m. at the FAC.

The singer songwriter lives in Wytheville with his wife, Jennifer, and his 13-year-old son, Oscar.

“I write about whatever is going on,” said Montgomery. “I build houses during the week and so most of my music is born out of whatever is actually going on inside of my head.”

Montgomery first started playing drums at the age of nine and played with the school’s band until the sixth grade, when the band director kicked him out for being disruptive. All’s well that ends well; later he reconciled with the same band director when he asked Montgomery to be the featured percussionist for an end of the year school performance of the song “Wipeout.”

Written by: Editor on October 9, 2019.

