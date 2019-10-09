Motorcycle, sidecar/trike courses offered at NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

Five basic rider motorcycle weekend courses and a sidecar/trike riding course are being offered at New River Community College throughout October and November.

The Basic Rider Course (BRC) is a three-day course held in Dublin. The class is held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall at NRCC and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the motorcycle range, parking lot H.

The sessions will be held Oct. 4 through Oct. 6, Oct. 11 through Oct. 13, Oct. 18 through Oct. 20, Oct. 25 through Oct. 27, and Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

