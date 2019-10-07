Manufacturing Day shows students what’s made in Pulaski County

By WILLIAM PAINE

Friday, Oct. 4, the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority, in collaboration with the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, held its Fifth Annual Manufacturing Day event in partnership with Pulaski County Public Schools. The event was targeted toward middle school students and featured facility tours of some of the advanced manufacturing operations in the county.

Industrial partners that hosted the nearly 250 middle school students for this year’s Manufacturing Day include Camrett Logistics. Korona Candles, Metal Processing, Motion Control, Phoenix Packaging, Red Sun Farms, Salem Stone and Volvo Trucks. Radford University also took part in hosting 35 students through their Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training (IMPACT) Lab.

“Our manufacturers have all taken time out of their days from production to introduce eighth graders to what is actually going on in these plants,” said Peggy White of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, who started her day at Red Sun Farms. “These plants are not like your old time manufacturing facilities; these are high tech. Look at what we’re doing over here! One tomato plant produces 150 tomatoes … one tomato plant! Look at the size of them! This is amazing. Eighteen acres under roof.”

