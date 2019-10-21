Mack strike results in Volvo layoffs

By WILLIAM PAINE

An ongoing strike involving Mack Truck workers has stopped production at the Volvo Truck plant in Dublin.

As of Monday, Oct. 21, the assembly line of the Volvo truck plant main production facility was idled due to a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike in Pennsylvania, which began Oct. 13. The strike has stopped production in Mack Truck plants in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

The reason this affects Volvo is because the plant in Hagerstown, Maryland produces engines and transmission parts for both Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks. The assembly line in Dublin was idled because without these parts truck production is not possible.

Volvo owns Mack Trucks and both brands of trucks use the engines produced in Hagerstown.

While the assembly line remained idle Monday, some workers in the plant’s warehouse were still on the job, as truck parts arriving from locations across the world have not yet been affected by the strike. Some workers at the Volvo plant’s paint shop were also still on the job as of early this week, as they were tasked with painting parts so as to be ready when production starts again.

When production will begin again is not something anyone can say as of yet. Whereas negotiations between the union and the company resumed as of Monday morning, production at the Volvo Trucks plant in Dublin will likely remain stymied until at least the end of the week.

If the strike continues longer, warehouse and paint shop employees will join those who have already been laid off.

Many workers at Volvo Trucks are members of the local UAW Union 2069. During layoffs, the union normally provides what’s known as sub pay, as a way of replacing lost wages. A former member of the union said that the sub pay, along with unemployment benefits amounted to between 65 to 70 percent of a workers normal pay. Sub pay is provided to UAW members for a period of 13 weeks during a layoff when authorized.

With the issue being caused by issues outside of the Dublin plant, however, sub pay may not be available to the workers affected.

The Mack Truck strike is said to be related to job security as the union desires that Mack Trucks commits to producing heavy duty trucks in their Pennsylvania plant. This could become a viable issue, as more truck production facilities are being built in Dublin, specifically the stamping facility, that will expand Volvo’s capability of producing Mack Truck parts.

Written by: Editor on October 21, 2019.

