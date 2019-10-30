Little Shop of Horrors cultivates laughs

The Adaire Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors debuted last weekend to receptive audiences. This macabre musical comedy is playing at the Elks Club in downtown Pulaski at an appropriate time of year, as the last weekend of October and the first weekend of November bracket the Halloween holiday.

The musical production is indeed a little spooky, as the action focuses on a plant from outer space that craves human flesh. Even so, the frights are less than infrequent, as this musical production leaves the audience laughing throughout the entire production.

Seymour, played by Justin Linville, is an awkward underachiever who finds a previously undiscovered plant and brings it to the flower shop where he works … and lives. Alex Lyons plays Mr. Mushnik, Seymour’s overbearing boss and both men’s station in life dramatically grows with the discovery of the alien plant.

