Library friends holding book sale

Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) is holding a book sale Friday and Saturday at the group’s “bookstore,” across from Pulaski County Library. Proceeds benefit Pulaski County Library System.

This month’s sale offers special prices on cookbooks/inspirational books, as well as VHS tapes and DVDs.

Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FOL is a nonprofit organization with a main purpose of supporting library system programs. For information on future sales or how to donate books for sales, call sale coordinator Lance Hudnall at 276-728-4626.

Written by: Editor on October 2, 2019.

