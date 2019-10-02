Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) is holding a book sale Friday and Saturday at the group’s “bookstore,” across from Pulaski County Library. Proceeds benefit Pulaski County Library System.
This month’s sale offers special prices on cookbooks/inspirational books, as well as VHS tapes and DVDs.
Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FOL is a nonprofit organization with a main purpose of supporting library system programs. For information on future sales or how to donate books for sales, call sale coordinator Lance Hudnall at 276-728-4626.
