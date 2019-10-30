Library ‘friends’ holding book sale Nov. 1-2

Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) is holding its November book sale Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s sale is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday’s runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event takes place in FOL’s bookstore, across Third Street from Pulaski Library.

FOL is a nonprofit organization with the mission of raising money to support Pulaski County Library System programs. Books offered for sale are donated to FOL.

For more information on the book sales or how to donate books to FOL, contact Lance Hudnall, book sale coordinator, at 276-728-4626.

Written by: Editor on October 30, 2019.

